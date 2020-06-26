Saturday, June 27, 2020

Turkey News Gazette

Turkey News Gazette

Government 

Danish premier postpones wedding for EU summit

web desk

Denmark’s prime minister has postponed her wedding due to a European Council meeting focusing on the EU budget and plans for recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

 

“I’m so looking forward to marrying this man,” wrote Mette Frederiksen in a Facebook post that featured herself and her fiance Bo Tengberg.

 

“The Council meeting in Brussels has been convened exactly on the Saturday in July when we had planned our wedding. Damn. But, I have to do my job and protect Denmark’s interests,” she added.

 

“I’m looking forward to saying yes to Bo (who is fortunately very patient).”

 

Source: Anadolu Agency

 

You May Also Like

Turkish PM: EU ‘has become a very bureaucratic state’

turkeynewsgazette.com

GREECE / REFUGEES NEW ARRIVALS

turkeynewsgazette.com

Envoy visits Turkish woman who was attacked in Germany

turkeynewsgazette.com