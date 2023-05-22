CYPRUS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY FORECAST FOR THE SEA AREA OF CYPRUS (C) FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1800 16/11/2023 UNTIL 1800 17/11/2023 Area covered is 8 kilometers seawards. Winds are in BEAUFORT scale. Times are local times. Atmospheric pressure at the time of issue: 1013hPa (hectopascal) Weak low pressure is affecting the area. The weather will be partly cloudy and mainly cloudy at times with isolated showers, mainly over the western and northern coastal areas. Visibility: Good, but moderate in showers Sea surface temperature: 25°C Warnings: NIL Source: Cyprus News Agency