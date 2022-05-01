CTO Selcuk Bayraktar flies over Baku on MiG-29 fighter

Published by

Azer News

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Turkey’s Baykar TechnologySelcuk Bayraktar flew a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Azerbaijani AirForce over Baku. During the flight, Bayraktar was accompanied by the officer ofAzerbaijan Air Force Col Zaur Rustamov. The MiG-29 fighter jet flew in parallel with Turkey’s BayraktarAkinci combat drone developed by Baykar Technology. Bayraktar is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the TEKNOFESTInternational Aviation, Space and Technology Festival slated forMay 26-29. The event will feature air shows, demonstration flights byAzerbaijani Air Forces Su-25 attack aircraft, and MiG…

