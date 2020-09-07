Monday, September 7, 2020

Turkey News Gazette

Turkey News Gazette

Africa MENA Press Release South Africa 

CSCEC holds open day event on Egypt New Administrative Capital CBD project

Asianet Pakistan

CAIRO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) recently held an online open day event on the Central Business District (CBD) project in the new administrative capital city in Egypt.

During the event, many aspects of construction progress of the project were showcased to visitors.

The EPC contract of the project was signed between CSCEC and the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities of Egypt in 2016. It was a result of the Belt and Road Initiative and Egypt’s Vision 2030.

It’s worth mentioning that the 385.8-meter iconic tower in the project is expected to be the tallest building in Africa when completed.

The Midair Constructon Machine has been used during the project.

What’s more, CSCEC also highly valued local engineering talent cultivation and promoted development of the building industry in the country.

The company also played a role in improving local livelihoods, regional coordinated development and cultural exchanges, which earned it the public’s appreciation.

Please follow the CSCEC’s website to see the whole video of cloud open day on Egypt New Administrative Capital CBD project. https://english.cscec.com/CompanyNews/CorporateNews/202009/3181857.html

Contact:
+86-021-61691997

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249243/video.mp4

You May Also Like

‫شركة مايندتري (Mindtree) تعلن عن نمو إيرادات العملات نموا ثابتاً بنسبه 11.2% في العام المالي 2017؛ وتوصي بتوزيعات الأرباح النهائية

Asianet Pakistan

القادة الأفارقة الشباب يناقشون ويقترحون حلولا للتحديات التي تواجهها منطقة الجنوب الأفريقي

Asianet Pakistan

Leading in Chinese Auto Market, GAC Motor Refreshes Sales Record in First Half of 2017

Asianet Pakistan