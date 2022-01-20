Crude’s upward march continues, with supply concerns still dominant

Published by

Reuters

By David Gaffen NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil rose modestly on Thursday, as bulls remain in charge, with benchmark Brent nearing $90 a barrel, bolstered by strong demand and concerns about short-term supply disruptions. Brent crude futures were up 67 cents, or 0.7%, at $89.07 a barrel at 11:32 a.m. EST (1632 GMT) after falling more than $1 in earlier trade. The global benchmark rose to $89.17 on Wednesday, its highest level since October 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for February delivery were up 69 cents, or 0.8%, at $87.65 a barrel. The contract, which expires on Thursday,…

