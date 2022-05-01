Crash And Burn: These Messy Marriages Unraveled In Horrific Ways

Published by

Factinate

All good things come to an end—but bad things end bitterly. No one expects to get divorced when they walk to the altar, and they certainly don’t expect their marriage to completely unravel in a matter of months. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to these brides and grooms who made the rash decision to say, “Yes.” From nightmare weddings to horrific honeymoons, these messy marriages will have you thinking twice before putting a ring on it. 1. Good Riddance To Bad RubbishTwo months after our wedding, he told me that I was “too fat” and that he would no longer be getting intimate with m…

Read More