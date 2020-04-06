COVID-19 continues spread in France

France lodged a new high in daily fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday with 833 new deaths, bringing total to 8,911.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 74,390, with 54,036 currently in the hospital, 7,072 under intensive care and 17,250 having recovered.

The daily death toll had registered declining numbers over the past two days.

In his daily press briefing, Minister of Health Olivier Veran announced a vigilant and “vast screening operation” in nursing homes. Until recently, the numbers coming out of nursing homes had not been counted alongside the overall number of fatalities.

“In the battle we are waging against the coronavirus, the protection of the most vulnerable audiences is the priority of the government,” said Veran.

Noting that the country was beginning to feel the effects of the current lockdown, he said the government was “convinced that containment saves lives.”

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll topping 72,600, and more than 273,500 recoveries.

Source: Anadolu Agency