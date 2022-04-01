Country’s foreign trade hits $7.7bn

Azer News

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $7.7 billion in January-February 2022, the State Statistics Committee has reported. Out of the total turnover, exports amounted to $5.8 billion or 74.7 percent, while imports amounted to $1.9 billion or 25.3 percent. Overall, the country’s foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplus of $3.8 billion. Compared to January-February 2021, the country’s foreign trade turnover increased by 1.7 times in actual prices and by 12.8 percent in real terms. Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade op…

