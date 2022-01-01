Country’s foreign trade hits $30.7bn

By Ayya Lmahamad The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $30.7 billion during January-November 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported. Out of the total turnover, exports amounted to $20.3 billion or 66.1 percent, while imports amounted to $10.4 billion or 33.9 percent. Overall, the country’s foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplus of $9.9 billion. Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the country’s foreign trade turnover increased by 40.7 percent in actual prices and by 0.8 percent in real terms. Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneur…

