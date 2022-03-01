Country’s foreign trade hits $3.9bn

By Ayya Lmahamad The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $3.9 billion in January 2022, the State Statistics Committee has reported. Out of the total turnover, exports amounted to $2.9 billion or 75.4 percent, while imports amounted to $974.9 million or 24.6 percent. Overall, the country’s foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplus of $2 billion. Compared to January 2021, the country’s foreign trade turnover increased by 1.8 times in actual prices and by 17.8 percent in real terms. Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade ope…

