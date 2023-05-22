Cooperation with Greece becoming even closer, Government Spokesperson says

We have common goals and aspirations with Greece and our cooperation is becoming even closer, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said, following a meeting on Friday with his counterpart Pavlos Marinakis, in the framework of the first Intergovernmental meeting between Greece and Cyprus.

In a post on Platform X, on Saturday, Letymbiotis said that Cyprus and Greece are connected through time and that the two two countries are united with common goals and aspirations, with "the aim of the bilateral cooperation becoming even closer, more productive, with benefits, not only for the two countries, but also for the region."

Letymbiotis went on to say that the Intergovernmental Summit establishes a new era of closer cooperation and coordination and thanked Marinakis for the very constructive, as he describes it, discussion.

Source: Cyprus News Agency