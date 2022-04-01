Construction of tramways in Tashkent to begin in 2023

By Trend The construction of tram lines in Tashkent will begin in 2023, Trend reports citing Kun.uz. Reportedly, the first work on the organization of tram traffic in the city has begun: work is underway to return former drivers and attract specialists from abroad. In particular, experts from Turkey and the Czech Republic are invited. “First, all taxi and bus routes in Tashkent will be mapped and crowded places will be identified. The old experience is not applicable today: the urban infrastructure has changed, there are areas with a large population flow. I cannot reveal all the plans right n…

