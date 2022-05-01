Conspiracy theories about the avian bird flu outbreak are on the rise

Raw Story

By Sky Palma The avian (bird) flu is back and putting the nation's poultry farms at risk, and farmers aren't only having to deal with the prospect of killing sickened animals, but a wave of conspiracy theorists claiming the bird flu isn't real, NBC Los Angeles reports. "You just want to beat your head against the wall," said fourth-generation Iowa turkey farmer Brad Moline of Facebook groups where people claim bird flu is fake or a bioweapon. "I understand the frustration with how COVID was handled. I understand the lack of trust in the media today. I get it. But this is real." Theoutbreak has…

Archives

Categories

