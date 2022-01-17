Coinsfera Bitcoinshop, Bitcoin Exchange in Dubai, is Awarded in The Largest Blockchain Conference

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coinsfera has received the award from the largest blockchain conference of MENA and the Eurasia regions. Coinsfera was one of the participants in this prominent event about blockchain technology and the future usage of cryptocurrencies. The summit hosted many prominent cryptocurrency speakers and enthusiasts.

As a result of participation in the largest blockchain conference of MENA and the Eurasian regions, Coinsfera Bitcoin shop received an award. Since 2015 Coinsfera has allowed the buying and selling process of Bitcoin and other 2000+ cryptocurrencies in Dubai.

Blockchain Economy Summit is the annual event to bring all cryptocurrency communities together all over the world. Coinsfera actively participated in this event as a part of the whole cryptocurrency world. At this summit, many crypto-related companies present their products and services which are part of the next financial revolution. At the conference, C-level executives of the companies participated and various speakers expressed their points of view about the future of cryptocurrencies.

People are becoming more interested in crypto as word spreads, and the fear of losing out is motivating them to enter the market, whether by trading or inventing their own digital assets. Coinsfera’s Cryptocurrency OTC exchange enables people to buy bitcoin in Dubai and other cryptocurrencies simply and securely. Crypto enthusiasts can do crypto to cash and cash to crypto operations using various currencies – Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, AED, USD, EUR, and GBP, or any other cryptocurrencies.

Now Coinsfera bitcoinshop utilizes new equipment to streamline the customer service in Dubai, UAE. It allows executing the transaction process faster within a few minutes. Besides that, the office in the city center makes cryptocurrency exchange even more accessible for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Consequently, the crypto enthusiasts will transact in a timely efficient manner.

About Coinsfera Bitcoinshop

Coinsfera, which began operations in Dubai/UAE, now has offices in Turkey, Kosovo, and the United Kingdom. It has a stellar reputation in the bitcoin transfer industry and has been garnering clients’ trust for years to sell bitcoin in Dubai. Merchants are compensated in cryptocurrency, which they may get in their wallet or in fiat in their bank account immediately.

Coinsfera is Dubai’s first legal cryptocurrency provider, offering a variety of crypto-related services. It offers fast ways to buy and sell bitcoin in Dubai. With all those above-mentioned successes in the crypto sphere, the company has increased its customer base and attracted many people to the exchange. Besides crypto enthusiasts, anyone with little knowledge about cryptocurrencies can buy and sell cryptocurrencies in Dubai.

