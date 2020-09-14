Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, PepsiCo, RB and DHL lead at Upcoming 2020 Middle East Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, PepsiCo, RB and DHL will lead for the 2020 Middle East Edition of House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.’s Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women which will be held virtually on Oct 1, 2020. AMCHAM Dubai, AMCHAM Abu Dhabi and French Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates are the official industry partners for the summit.

The 2020 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® showcases the best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success of the leading Companies and leaders in the region. Participants can access cutting-edge knowledge to inspire and enable their leaders and enhance the leadership skills of their leaders to navigate these volatile, uncertain, complex and uncertain (VUCA) times and accelerate their career and business growth despite the challenges.

Speakers at the summit on Oct 1, 2020 include Shahzeb Mahmood, Regional Director and GM, MENAP, Reckitt Benckiser (RB); James Michael Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer, Fine Hygienic Holding; Ozlem Fidanci, CEO Middle East & Turkey, Philips; Claudia Navarro, Marketing Director, Middle East and North Africa, The Coca-Cola Company; Ana Raposo, Country Director, Gulf countries, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, Johnson & Johnson; Monique Lanaux, Senior Director, Global Diversity & Engagement at PepsiCo; Eva Mattheeussen, Head of HR, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa (MEA); Mohammed Samir, Executive Chairman, Alyasra; Former President, India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) Selling & Market Operations, P&G; Jia Gay, Chief Human Resources Officer, Aramex International; Assaf AlQuraishi, HRVP North Africa Middle East, Turkey, Russia Ukraine and Belarus (NAMETRUB); Delel Chaabouni, Executive Partner Gartner, Gulf & Emerging Markets; Sheena Ganesh, Chief Operating Officer -Audit, KPMG Lower Gulf; Andrea Janjua, Chief Marketing Officer, Fine Hygienic Holding; Ranu Gupta, Managing Partner, Performance Leverage and Consultant, House of Rose Professional.

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, “In 2018 we joined the Break the ceiling touch the sky® movement via a partnership with the summit in the Middle East and in Singapore. Inspired by the many sharings of success on gender diversity in particular we have made rapid progress, going from zero women leaders on our Executive team to over 30% in under six months. Since then we have step-changed our business results. Learning and sharing across industries on Diversity & Inclusion is a critical part of our game plan for success and we are proud to be a Platinum sponsor of the 2020 Middle East Edition of the summit.”

Eva Mattheeussen, Head of HR, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa (MEA) commented, “We consider the diversity of our workforce to be a great strength. We bring together people from a wide range of societies and cultural backgrounds – all of them with differing skills, experiences and views. All with the goal of achieving creativity and productivity at the highest levels.”

Commented Shahzeb Mahmood, Shahzeb Mahmood, Regional Director and GM, MENAP, RB, “At RB, we actively seek to integrate diversity into our business. This is for us the most obvious continuing enabler to unlock the full potential of our people, our brands and our businesses. We believe this integral to be able to provide innovative solutions to our consumers, and positive impact in the communities we operate in. Gender diversity in particular is a stated priority for our Company and we are delighted to be one of the leading industry voices in enabling the advancement of gender diversity in the Middle East. This is important to our customers and our employees and to every one of us at RB.”

The 2020 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is supported by Coca-Cola as World sponsor, PepsiCo and Fine Hygienic Holding as Platinum sponsors and RB and DHL as silver sponsors.

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world’s most inspirational women which inspired the summit:

“Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a unique opportunity for Companies in the Middle East to support their leaders to greater excellence and contribution, learn from the best practices of other great companies and to enable their businesses to greater growth ahead.”

For details please visit www.houseofroseprofessional. com.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore and works across the Talent (Dream Job International®), Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®) areas of business internationally.

For media/sponsorship inquiries contact:

Anthony A. Rose

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Email: anthony@ houseofroseprofessional.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1229876/House_of_Rose_ Professional_Logo.jpg