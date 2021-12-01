Co-op between Turkey and Azerbaijan in space field – at high level, says Turkish Space Agency’s CEO

Azer News

By Trend Cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan in the field of space is at a high level, President of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) Serdar Huseyin Yildirim said on Dec. 18 at the event “Future is in space, space is in future”, Trend reports. According to Yildirim, negotiations are underway on projects to be implemented under the Turkish National Space Program. “Within the framework of the meeting to be held on December 20, a bilateral meeting will take place. Some projects can be implemented jointly with Azerbaijan, on some of them Turkey will cooperate with other countries,” Huseyin said…

