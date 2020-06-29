Clinical Data of Avifavir to Become Available to International Partners

This initiative is dedicated to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and is valid until July 3 inclusive.

Avifavir (INN: favipiravir) was registered as one of the first global drugs, and the first in the Russian Federation, to treat the coronavirus infection. The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation issued a registration certificate for the use of the drug on the basis of data obtained in a clinical trial involving 330 patients, which took place in more than 30 medical centers across the country.

Although several states have overcome the peak of coronavirus infection and quarantine and restrictive measures have been repealed, the problem of combating the pandemic remains for some countries and entire regions of the world.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase globally: according to the latest WHO data, outbreaks are being seen in countries with large populations, including Brazil, Argentina, several other countries in Latin America, as well as in India, Pakistan and countries in the Middle East. Any effective tools to combat coronavirus are in demand in those countries by government agencies and medical institutions.

“Russia and the whole world are facing a common enemy – the coronavirus infection. Avifavir has proven to be effective in clinical trials, and we are committed to helping other countries obtain an additional effective treatment for people infected with coronavirus. We hope that our campaign will support the efforts of foreign partners in combating the pandemic, and will contribute to the development of long-term partnerships between Russia and other countries,” said Andrey Blinov, CEO of Chromis, which owns the registration certificate for the drug.

Please note that all the distribution rights for Avifavir® belong to ChemRar Group of Companies and OOO CHROMIS. No other entity or individual is authorized by ChemRar to distribute Avifavir® or conduct ANY negotiations on behalf of ChemRar Group of Companies or OOO CHROMIS.