Climate strikes, environmental protests in July 2020

People across the world continued staging strikes, demonstrations and protests all through the month of July, calling for action against climate change.

Activists and concerned citizens alike held massive virtual events last month, which mostly replaced actual events four months ago due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

They included protests of the Fridays for Future and Save Congo Rainforest movements among other digital climate strikes that gathered activists all around the world online.

Here is a timeline of the global protests and demonstrations last month.

July 2:

– Extinction Rebellion group stages a demonstration outside the Bank of England in London, accusing the bank of not keeping its promises of caring for the environment while working to improve economy.

– Over 20 protesters of Forest of Dean Extinction Rebellion group gather in the UK’s Cinderford town center to demand urgent governmental action to tackle climate change.

July 3:

– In the first Fridays for Future strike, climate activists and environmental protesters around the world gather online to raise awareness on climate change-related problems.

– Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg completes her 98th week of school strike. She says: “The climate crisis doesn’t go on summer holiday, so we keep on protesting.”

– A group of Greenpeace activists protest Germany’s electricity production from coal-fired power plants in the capital Berlin.

July 4.

– Fridays for Future movement holds online campaign to stand in solidarity with climate/environmental activists in the Philippines as “the Anti-Terror law puts climate activists and environmental defenders at risk of being tagged as terrorists,” the group says.

July 5:

– Some protesters demand more protection of environment in a Black Lives Matter protest in London.

– Five Extinction Rebellion protesters are arrested on suspicion of criminal damage while protesting after their gatherings outside the Schlumberger Cambridge Research Centre building to demonstrate against the “destruction role in the environment” of Schlumberger, a US-based oil company.

July 9:

– Four Greenpeace activists climb atop an 80-meter-high (262 feet) crane outside Notre Dame to affix a banner reading: “Climate: Take Action!”

July 10:

– In the second Fridays for Future strike, climate activists and environmental protesters around the world gather online to raise awareness on climate change-related problems.

– As many as 300 Fridays for Future activists gather in the biggest physical protest in Hamburg, Germany since the COVID-19 outbreak, calling for climate justice.

Russian environmental and climate activist Rita Naumenko, 16, holds her first strike in the second Fridays for Future protests of the month, after lockdown in Saint-Petersburg

July 15:

– 350.org calls on people to join global online campaign on July 16-18 to raise awareness on prioritizing social, racial justice and climate change via #JustRecovery tag on Twitter.

– A group of students gather outside Sydney’s Samsung store in Australia to protest against the company over its financial backing for the Adani coal project in Australia.

July 16:

– Chile-based oil company GeoPark steps back from Peruvian Amazon after years of indigenous resistance protests, Amazon Watch announces.

July 17:

– In the third Fridays for Future strike, climate activists and environmental protesters around the world gather online to raise awareness on climate change-related problems.

– Climate/environmental activists around the world join the last week of the Fridays for Future Digital’s eight-week “Defend the Defenders campaign.”

– Along with several other activists, Greta Thunberg writes an open letter to world leaders, demands real action on climate change.

– 13-year old Turkish climate and environmental activist Yagmur Ocak completes one year of weekly climate strikes in Istanbul.

July 20:

– Families gather at Myrtle State Forest, which is believed to be highly damaged in last year’s bushfires, to protest logging of the forest in New South Wales, Australia.

July 24:

– In the fourth Fridays for Future strike, climate activists and environmental protesters around the world gather online to raise awareness on climate change-related problems.

– Fridays For Future announces Sept. 25 as the next global climate strike day: “On September 25th, #FridaysForFuture will take the fight for climate justice back to the streets.”

July 27:

– Environment activists join the mass protests on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) to denounce the government’s “anti-ecological, destructive policies” in the country’s Quezon City.

July 29:

– Greenpeace harshly criticize the German government for planning to purchase 45 US-made F-18 jets as a waste of taxpayer money amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

July 31:

– In the last Fridays for Future strike of July, climate activists and environmental protesters around the world gather online to raise awareness on climate change-related problems.

– Group of Fridays for Future protesters in Kenema city, Sierra Leone, hold “shoe strike” to attract attention to the climate emergency that the planet faces.

Source: Anadolu Agency