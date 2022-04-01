Climate change ‘eating away’ Iraqi monuments, experts warn

Posted on 3 hours ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

Iraq’s ancient heritage is being “eaten away” by increasing concentrations of salt and sandstorms that are becoming more problematic due to climate change, experts warned in an investigation by The Guardian on Friday. Unique components of humanity’s cultural heritage – like the ancient Sumerian capital Ur, or the legendary city of Babylon – could be damaged irreversibly faster than expected. Decreasing rainfall and growing water shortages caused by dams built upstream by Iran and Turkey on the Euphrates and Tigris rivers have caused the natural concentration of salt in the soil to increase. S…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Erdogan extends Easter greetings, emphasizes coexistence
1 min ago
Climate change ‘eating away’ Iraqi monuments, experts warn
3 hours ago
Azerbaijan’s unprecedented Karabakh recovery plan in full swing
9 hours ago
Turkey’s Erdogan condemns Israeli ‘intervention’ at Al-Aqsa mosque
1 day ago
Turkey to continue efforts for truce in Ukraine: FM
1 day ago
We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdogan
1 day ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.