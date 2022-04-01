Climate change ‘eating away’ Iraqi monuments, experts warn

Published by

Al-Araby

Iraq’s ancient heritage is being “eaten away” by increasing concentrations of salt and sandstorms that are becoming more problematic due to climate change, experts warned in an investigation by The Guardian on Friday. Unique components of humanity’s cultural heritage – like the ancient Sumerian capital Ur, or the legendary city of Babylon – could be damaged irreversibly faster than expected. Decreasing rainfall and growing water shortages caused by dams built upstream by Iran and Turkey on the Euphrates and Tigris rivers have caused the natural concentration of salt in the soil to increase. S…

