Clements Worldwide Partners with Cigna to Extend International Insurance Offerings

Alliance Enables Cost Savings and Smoother Claims Process for Expatriates

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Clements Worldwide , a leading global insurance broker for organizations and individuals working abroad, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Cigna Europe and Global Segments as its Third-Party Administrator. This collaboration will allow Clements Worldwide to further enhance international insurance plans and benefit options while streamlining the claims process for expatriates.

“Our customers are always at the heart of our ongoing commitment to enhance care and coverage,” says Tarun Chopra, President and CEO, Clements Worldwide. “This strategic alliance with Cigna enables Clements Worldwide to provide additional benefits, an extensive network, and a seamless customer experience under the Cigna and Clements brand, whether our customers are home or abroad. In addition, Cigna’s comprehensive network, combined with its outstanding claims servicing, shows it is driven by its mission to improve the health and wellbeing of the customers we serve globally.”

For more than 60 years, Cigna has provided comprehensive health services, delivering access to more than one million hospitals, physicians, clinics, and specialists worldwide. With this new partnership, Clements Worldwide customers will have expanded options at affordable rates and a more efficient claims process.

“We are proud to partner with Clements Worldwide, especially considering that its mission is closely aligned with ours: to improve the health, wellbeing, and peace of mind of those we serve,” says Arjan Toor, CEO, Cigna Europe and Global Segments. “We feel privileged to serve their 50,000 members.”

Clements Worldwide’s Scholars Program, a trusted and exceedingly customizable group health insurance program designed for international students, staff, and educators, is one of many groups to benefit from this partnership with Cigna.

This new partnership takes effect in January 2020 and brings two critical benefits to Clements Worldwide clients:

Global Telehealth, and

International Employee Assistance Program services.

Health plans will be offered at affordable rates along with additions to medical and non-medical coverage.

About Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide ( Clements.com ) was founded in 1947 by Robert Clements and M. Juanita Guess-Clements with the vision of delivering customized solutions for clients who travel frequently, be it for work or pleasure. Clements is the first company to offer expatriate insurance for U.S. State Department employees, providing U.S. Foreign Service Officers with insurance coverage while on overseas missions. Today the firm offers a wide range of insurance products and services for both organizations and individuals who work and travel across borders. Clements operates five offices around the globe: Washington D.C., London, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Dubai.

About Cigna Europe and Global Segments Cigna (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, wellbeing, and peace of mind. Cigna Europe and Global Segments has more than 60 years of experience in designing, implementing, and managing international group health insurance and employee benefits programs for domestic and international recruited staff from European corporations, International Organizations (IGO & NGO), and governments. We also provide healthcare for globally mobile individuals. To support its European and Global Segments customers, Cigna Europe and Global Segments has dedicated offices in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, Kenya, Dubai, US, and Malaysia. Over the years, we have acquired an in-depth understanding of the daily challenges faced by domestic and international organizations and their staff members in managing their health and wellbeing.

