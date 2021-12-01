CLASS ACTION ALERT:  Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds HEPS Investors Of Upcoming Deadline And Urges Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact The Firm

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
The Street

By Business Wire The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada (“Hepsiburada”) ( NASDAQ: HEPS). The action charges the company with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations involving its American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”)…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Europe Subscriptions And Recurring Payment Market Report 2021 Featuring Amazon, Netflix, Disney, Spotify, Graze, Nextunlimited, Pact Coffee, Glossybox, AppStore, GooglePlay
22 seconds ago
‫تصنيف شركة أبحاث مستقلة لـ Newgen باعتبارها صاحبة الأداء الأقوى بين منصات أتمتة العمليات الرقمية
‫تصنيف شركة أبحاث مستقلة لـ Newgen باعتبارها صاحبة الأداء الأقوى بين منصات أتمتة العمليات الرقمية
49 mins ago
‫يكوّن اللقاح “سبوتنيك V” استجابة قوية للأضداد المستعدلة ضد متحور أوميكرون، ويتم تعزيز هذه الاستجابة بشكل أكبر بواسطة اللقاح المعزز “سبوتنيك لايت”، وفقا لدراسة أولية لمركز غاماليا الوطني 
‫يكوّن اللقاح “سبوتنيك V” استجابة قوية للأضداد المستعدلة ضد متحور أوميكرون، ويتم تعزيز هذه الاستجابة بشكل أكبر بواسطة اللقاح المعزز “سبوتنيك لايت”، وفقا لدراسة أولية لمركز غاماليا الوطني 
2 hours ago
CLASS ACTION ALERT:  Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds HEPS Investors Of Upcoming Deadline And Urges Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact The Firm
2 hours ago
‫«نوفو نورديسك السعودية» تحصل على جائزة أفضل مكان عمل للنساء خلال عام 2021
‫«نوفو نورديسك السعودية» تحصل على جائزة أفضل مكان عمل للنساء خلال عام 2021
2 hours ago
‫استقرت شركة Flutterwave على اختيار ويز كيد كسفير عالمي لعلامتها التجارية لإطلاق حل جديد في مجال التحويلات النقدية (Send)
‫استقرت شركة Flutterwave على اختيار ويز كيد كسفير عالمي لعلامتها التجارية لإطلاق حل جديد في مجال التحويلات النقدية (Send)
2 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.