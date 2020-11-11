Chubb Appoints John Latter as SVP Claims Director for Europe and Eurasia & Africa

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Chubb today announced the appointment of John Latter as Senior Vice President, Claims Director for the company’s Europe and Eurasia & Africa regions.

In this regional executive role, John will have overall responsibility for the strategy and delivery of Chubb’s claims services in these two regions. He will continue to be based in London and will report to David Furby, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President, Chubb European Group and to Nandini Mani, Executive Vice President, Claims for Overseas General Insurance, the company’s international general insurance business in 51 countries and territories.

John replaces Julie Chalmers, who is leaving the company, and assumes his new role effective immediately. He will work closely with Julie to ensure a seamless handover. Previously UK & Ireland Claims Director, John will continue to oversee this role until a successor is named.

John has a broad knowledge and depth of experience across claims in a 30-year insurance industry career. He joined Chubb three years ago from Zurich where he held a number of senior claims roles with both UK and international responsibilities.

David Furby said: “I am delighted to promote John to this important role. John is highly respected within the industry and has a proven track record within claims across many years. His insights and leadership will help to continue to deliver a superior experience for our customers and strengthen further our award-winning claims service across both these regions.”

Nandini Mani said: “John brings with him a wealth of experience and understanding which will make him an effective leader across these two regions. His appointment illustrates the depth of talent we have within the Chubb organisation and emphasises our commitment to maintaining claims excellence.”

About Chubb

