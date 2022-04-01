Christoph Gluck’s opera to be premiered in Baku

Published by

By Laman Ismayilova The State Opera and Ballet Theater will premiere Christoph Gluck’s “Orpheus and Eurydice opera on April 23. One of the most famous Greek myths, has inspired many art figures. Numerous operas, songs and plays have been composed to honor this tragic love story. The opera “Orpheus and Eurydice” was first performed at the Burgtheater in Vienna in 1762. Gluck’s work was considered one of the most influential among German operas. Honored Artists Ilham Nazarov, Inara Babayeva, the soloist of the Ukrainian National Opera Anastasia Povazhna as well as ballet soloists, Honored Artist…

