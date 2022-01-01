Chinese stabilizer manufacturer Hohem’s product lineup now available at Jarir Bookstore, enabling the shooting of better videos

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hohem, a Shenzhen-based manufacturer of gimbal stabilizers for smartphones and cameras, has made its products available at the more than 50 brick-and-mortar outlets of Jarir Bookstore, the largest consumer electronics retail chain in Saudi Arabia. Anyone who enjoys making videos is welcome to experience and buy Hohem stabilizers at one of Jarir’s shops. The product lineup is also available on Jarir’s official website.

Founded in 2014, Hohem is a hi-tech company mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of revolutionary, high-performance intelligent image stabilization systems that deliver outstanding user experiences. To date, the firm has rolled out a number of stabilizers for intelligent image devices, including smartphones, action cameras and DSLR cameras.

Stabilizers assist in making high-quality videos. Hohem’s portable three-axis anti-shake stabilizer enables the shooting of videos with smooth, high-quality images across a wide range of outdoor scenarios. The stabilizer also comes with multiple intelligent interactive features, including face and object tracking that supports the filming of people, animals and objects in addition to the Moment video template that facilitates the making of cinematic videos with several click-to-call video templates, including Inception, Hitchcock and mobile time-lapse photography. By using these features, the stabilizer enables automated movement of the camera, providing a convenient way for anyone who knows little about photography to produce premium videos.

To date, Hohem has assisted millions of amateur and professional videographers worldwide through the availability of its products and equipment in over 50 countries and regions. Notably, Hohem has earned recognition as one of the top sellers on Amazon as well as on several other global e-commerce platforms. Hohem’s presence at Jarir Bookstore gives the shopper an opportunity to have a “hands-on” experience with their products while also making it easier for the company to provide services when services are needed, helping the videographer live in the moment and enjoy life by recording its unforgettable moments.

