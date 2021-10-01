China Media Group launches CCTV Olympic Channel, related digital platforms

Posted on 5 hours ago by tngadmin

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — China Media Group (CMG) launched the CCTV Olympic Channel and its digital platforms at 16:00 on Monday, marking the world’s first 24-hour 4K ultra-high-definition satellite television sports channel.

The Olympic Channel is the result of strategic cooperation between CMG and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It is the only broadcasting platform on the Chinese mainland authorized by the IOC to use the word “Olympic” and the Olympic rings.

Its digital platforms include PC terminals, applications, and China’s popular multi-functional social media giants WeChat and Weibo.

Shen Haixiong, president of CMG, says the channel will provide coverage for both Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, aiming to promote the Olympic movement in China and carry forward the spirit of the Olympics and sportsmanship of the Chinese athletes.

It is expected that, across screens, the platforms will bring millions of fans closer to moments of triumph and joy at the world’s largest sports bonanza together.

Link: https://youtu.be/VrNQhpw_4Sk

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670212/video.mp4

RELATED ARTICLES
CGTN: Winter Dream meets Chinese Dream: China delivers on Olympic promises
CGTN: Winter Dream meets Chinese Dream: China delivers on Olympic promises
2 hours ago
‫كوهلر تكشف النقاب عن تعاون مع “دانيال أرشام” لطرح حوض محدود الإصدار مزود برسوم ثلاثية الأبعاد في ديسمبر
‫كوهلر تكشف النقاب عن تعاون مع “دانيال أرشام” لطرح حوض محدود الإصدار مزود برسوم ثلاثية الأبعاد في ديسمبر
3 hours ago
Kohler Unveils Collaboration with Daniel Arsham; 99 Piece Limited Edition 3D-Printed Sink to Launch in December
Kohler Unveils Collaboration with Daniel Arsham; 99 Piece Limited Edition 3D-Printed Sink to Launch in December
3 hours ago
HAVAL JOLION’s Product Strength is Recognised by Global Users
HAVAL JOLION’s Product Strength is Recognised by Global Users
5 hours ago
‫أوبو تطلق رسمياً بطولة “كأس رينو6 ببجي موبايل Reno6 PUBG Mobile Cup” البطولة الأكبر والأضخم للعبة ببجي موبايل PUBG Mobile في دول منطقة الخليج العربي
‫أوبو تطلق رسمياً بطولة “كأس رينو6 ببجي موبايل Reno6 PUBG Mobile Cup” البطولة الأكبر والأضخم للعبة ببجي موبايل PUBG Mobile في دول منطقة الخليج العربي
5 hours ago
China Media Group launches CCTV Olympic Channel, related digital platforms
China Media Group launches CCTV Olympic Channel, related digital platforms
5 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.