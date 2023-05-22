China launches remote sensing satellite

China on Sunday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, carrying a remote sensing satellite into space. The rocket carrying the Yaogan-39 satellite blasted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported. It was the 500th flight mission of the Long March rocket series. Last week, China launched a satellite into space from the South China Sea to test internet technologies, marking the 'first-ever' space launch mission in the contested waterway. Source: Anadolu Agency