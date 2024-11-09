China Launches New Group of Remote-Sensing Satellites into Space.

Jiuquan: China launched a new group of remote-sensing satellites into space on Saturday, state media reported. The satellites were successfully launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

According to Anadolu Agency, the four satellites of PIESAT-2 were launched at 11:39 a.m. (0339 GMT) by a Long March-2C carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. The new satellites will primarily provide commercial remote-sensing data services.

The launch marked the 544th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. In March 2023, China had previously launched PIESAT-1, or Hongtu-1, which was a wheel-like formation of four satellites and the first formation of its kind in the world.