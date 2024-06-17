China is Not the US, Challenges to Europe Won’t Come From Beijing: Top Diplomat

Brussels: China’s foreign minister has assured the European Union that Beijing should not be compared with the United States, asserting that the bloc “won’t face any challenge” from China. This message comes as Europe navigates higher US tariffs and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to Anadolu Agency, Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, made these remarks during a round of China-EU high-level strategic dialogue in Brussels alongside EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas. An official statement from Beijing highlighted Wang’s emphasis on China’s commitment to peace and security, noting that China has an exemplary track record among major nations.

Wang underscored that China’s path is distinct from that of the United States and should not be compared to America’s historical trajectory. Despite acknowledging historical, cultural, and value differences between China and the EU, he stressed that these differences should not lead to rivalry or confrontation.

The meeting in Brussels occurred amidst US pressure on the EU regarding tariffs and defense spending, alongside the Trump administration’s renewed engagement with Russia during the Ukraine war. Wang is on a weeklong European tour, having commenced meetings in Belgium with Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot. He also met EU Council President Antonio Costa before the strategic dialogue with Kallas.

Wang’s European itinerary includes upcoming meetings with German officials in Berlin and French officials in Paris. The diplomatic engagements coincide with the 50th anniversary of China-EU bilateral relations, celebrated by elevating ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. A summit of Chinese and EU leaders is anticipated later this month, though the venue remains unannounced.

During discussions with Kallas, Wang expressed hope for the EU to develop a more objective understanding of China and to pursue a positive and practical policy towards it. He highlighted the importance of mutual respect and accommodating each other’s core interests. Addressing the Taiwan issue, Wang emphasized its significance to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, with Kallas affirming the EU’s commitment to the one-China policy.

The dialogue also covered trade, technology, the Ukraine war, the Palestine-Israel conflict, and the Iranian nuclear issue. Wang characterized the relationship between Beijing and Brussels as one of partnership rather than rivalry, advocating for cooperation as the defining feature of their ties.