China Foreign Trade Centre Inks New Cooperation Agreements with Multiple Countries at the 127th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Several online signing ceremonies were held at the 127th China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair” or “the Fair”) during which the China Foreign Trade Centre (“CFTC”) inked multiple partnership agreements with the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, Iran-China Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Czech Republic Governance Institute.

The landmark cooperation is part of a global partnership initiative brought forward by the virtual Canton Fair to promote the development of international trade.

During the signing ceremony, Li Jinqi, Secretary-General of the China Import and Export Fair and Director-General of the CFTC, said: “Canton Fair has served as a crucial platform for China’s opening-up over the past sixty-three years and exemplifies our dedication to strengthening economic ties between China and the world.”

He noted that the 127th online Canton Fair aims to create a win-win opportunity for global companies where they can showcase new products and innovative technologies, injecting a new impetus to the global trade growth and stabilizing supply chains.

“Canton Fair has a strong appeal to buyers from all over the world. The 126th Canton Fair attracted 2,400 buyers from Egypt. The 127th virtual Canton Fair marks another milestone in proving its innovation and ingenuity. I am glad to sign this partnership agreement with CFTC via the cloud platform which will undoubtedly usher in a new era for our cooperation”, said Ezz Alaa, First Secretary of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.

Majidreza Hariri, President of Iran-China Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that the partnership agreement “highlights the achievements of the 127th virtual Canton Fair in breaking through geographic barriers to open up more trade opportunities for Iran and China. “I am convinced that this Canton Fair will further consolidate our economic ties and friendship,” he said.

Jiri Vancura, Chairman of the Czech Republic Governance Institute, said that the Canton Fair is an efficient communication platform for the two countries which brings concrete benefits to companies from China and the Czech Republic. He hopes that the Canton Fair can channel more trade resources to Central and Eastern European markets through the partnership with the Czech Republic Governance Institute.

To offer better services to its partners and buyers, CFTC initiated the “Canton Fair Global Partnership Program”. To date, CFTC has established partnerships with 133 institutions in 75 countries, including 36 institutions from 56 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries. The initiative aims to establish cooperation with leading international industrial and commercial institutions to create a mutually beneficial trade eco-system where enterprises on all sides can share trade resources and channels. It is also designed to facilitate the business process and promote the development of the global economy and trade relationships.

