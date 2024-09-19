China expresses concern over deadly pager explosions in Lebanon

ISTANBUL: China on Thursday voiced concern over deadly radio and pager explosions in Lebanon, reaffirming support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and security.

Responding to a question from Anadolu in a press conference held in the capital Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Cien said the attacks will further escalate tensions in the region.

‘We oppose any action that violates Lebanon’s sovereignty and security, and we are concerned about the rising tensions,’ Lin added.

Lin called on all relevant parties to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East.

When asked by Anadolu whether there was any cooperation between Israel and a Taiwanese company on pagers, she said they do not have specific information on the issue. ?????

Taiwan denies making pager devices detonated in Lebanon

At least 37 people were killed and more than 3,250 injured on Tuesday and Wednesday in wireless device explosions that targeted thousands of pagers and Icom wireless units used by members of Hezbollah and medics acro

ss Lebanon, according to the Health Ministry.

Icom, a Japanese firm, Thursday said it had stopped producing and exporting the model of walkie-talkies which exploded in Lebanon while Taiwanese firm Gold Apollo on Wednesday denied making pager devices that exploded in Lebanon.

It said the pagers that exploded in Lebanon were manufactured by firm BAC Consulting KFT, based in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

However, the government in Budapest said the devices that exploded in Lebanon “have never been in Hungary.”

The BAC is shrouded in mystery as no company officials returned Anadolu’s phone calls or emails. Later on Wednesday afternoon, the company’s website also became inaccessible.???????

Lebanese authorities blame Israel for the incident but there has been no Israeli comment on the blasts, which came amid an escalation in cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s deadly war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,300 people, mostly women and children, following

a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

Source: Anadolu Agency