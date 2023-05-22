China blames US for non-cooperation in lunar exploration

ANKARA: China on Friday accused the US of non-cooperation in lunar exploration and said Beijing always maintained an open and inclusive attitude toward exchanges with Washington. Responding to the US envoy to China Nicholas Burns' recent comment, China National Space Administration (CNSA) spokesperson Xu Hongliang said his country welcomes researchers from all countries to apply for lunar samples in accordance with the procedures. "However, I am puzzled by the fact that while the US claims to seek cooperation, some are still citing the Wolf Amendment, which restricts cooperation with China, even advocating for its permanent implementation," state-run Global Times quoted Xu as saying. The US envoy recently said that he does not believe that China has shown much interest in working with Washington regarding space collaboration. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Friday also accused the US and said Washington views space cooperation with his country from a "Cold War perspective." "If the US t ruly wants to advance space exchanges and cooperation with China, it needs to revoke and abolish relevant legislation, stop making irresponsible comments, and take practical steps to remove the stumbling blocks on the path towards cooperation," Wang told reporters during a regular press briefing. He added that Beijing welcomes scientists and researchers from the US and all other countries to apply in line with the procedures. Source: Anadolu Agency