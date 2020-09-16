Cebu Pacific adopts CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration Platform

Cebu Pacific will deploy the full Payment Orchestration Platform of CellPoint, Velocity, to streamline the customer payment experience and optimise its own payment eco-system

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — CellPoint Digital, a leading provider of digital commerce and payment solutions to airlines and travel companies, has partnered with Cebu Pacific, the largest airline in the Philippines, to implement a cutting-edge Payment Orchestration Platform across all its digital channels.

Cebu Pacific is one of the most successful low-cost airlines in the world, having flown over 22 million passengers to over 60 destinations in 2019. The airline enjoys a direct relationship with its customers: 70% of bookings are made via the carrier’s direct digital channels.

“Our customers remain at the heart of our business – as such, we are constantly improving their customer journey with us. As we continue transforming processes towards a frictionless experience, implementing effective and secure online payment portals is critical. With this new development, we look forward to providing our passengers an omni-channel experience and the ease of one-click payments, along with localized options in all markets,” said Candice Iyog, Vice-president for Marketing and Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific.

CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration Platform, Velocity, will enable Cebu Pacific to drastically simplify the payment experience of its repeat customers by deploying stored cards in all its digital channels with a single sign-on. Based on CellPoint’s experience, stored cards will generate a double-digit uplift on the conversion rate and a payment acceptance rate far exceeding airline industry average. Customer satisfaction and conversion will also be boosted by pay-by-link messages that re-engage customers who leave at check-out, and by a Multi-Currency Pricing feature that offers international travellers the option to pay in their preferred currency.

Velocity is PSP/acquirer agnostic and will enable Cebu Pacific to build and orchestrate a bespoke network of acquiring banks. The intelligent routing module will dynamically optimise the routing of each transaction via this network, thereby maximising the acceptance rate and lowering transaction costs.

Cebu Pacific will have the ability to fast track the launch of new payment methods in new markets, by picking and rapidly activating new ones from CellPoint’s growing payment eco-system, including over 40 local and global cards and over 350 alternative payment methods.

“We are delighted to partner with one of the most successful airlines in Asia Pacific and support their impressive expansion and commitment to the best digital customer experience,” said Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital. “Our independent payment platform will give Cebu the agility and control they need to optimise further their payment strategy and drastically simplify their customer payment experience.”

About CellPoint Digital

We make travel easier™ for airlines, travel merchants and their customers. CellPoint Digital is both a fintech and a traveltech company. We provide powerful digital commerce and payment solutions that enable airlines and other travel merchants to simplify their systems, unify their customer experience and boost their digital transactions across website, mobile web and mobile apps. CellPoint Digital offer two omni-channel modular platforms. Velocity is a unique Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises all digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative forms of payment, and accelerates the deployment of new payment methods. Voyage is a Full Digital Platform that masters the entire customer sales cycle (Promote, Sell, Pay, Serve) and optimises end-to-end conversion rates. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About Cebu Pacific

Why everyone flies

Cebu Pacific Air is one of the most successful low-cost carriers in the world and a pioneer of the “low fare, great value” strategy. Cebu started operations in 1996 and has since carried over 150 million passengers. Cebu is the largest carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline. It began long-haul services in 2013. Cebu currently offers flights to 37 Philippine and 26 international destinations, spanning Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Cebu offers a uniquely upbeat flying experience, offering fun in the skies with our “Fun Games” on board. Visit https:// cebupacificaircorporate.com/ Pages/company-info.aspx to learn more.

