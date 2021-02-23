CCTV+: Up and Out of Poverty | Ep 1: How China Fulfilled Solemn Commitment to Eliminate Absolute Poverty

BEIJING, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A new eight-episode documentary, Up and Out of Poverty, explores the inside story of China’s successful eradication of extreme poverty. Produced by China Media Group (CMG), the documentary features the theories and practices developed by China during the process and demonstrates China’s anti-poverty policies, models, and ideas.

photo of President Xi Jinping with people in poor region

The first episode, “Solemn Commitment”, looking at how China fulfilled its promise to eliminate absolute poverty by current standards at the end of 2020, was aired on state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442954/image.jpg
Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OehgdZOlCO4

