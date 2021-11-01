CCTV+: CPC plenum passes landmark resolution

Posted on 2 hours ago by tngadmin

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its sixth plenary session in Beijing on Thursday, adopting a resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC’s 100 years of endeavors and deciding to convene the 20th National Congress of the CPC in the second half of 2022.

According to a communique released immediately after the closure of the four-day session, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and made explanations on the draft resolution at the plenary session.

The session adopted a resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC’s 100 years of endeavors and passed a resolution on convening the 20th National Congress of the CPC in the second half of 2022 in Beijing.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDfOmCp7Hr4

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDfOmCp7Hr4

RELATED ARTICLES
ستيرلايت تكنولوجيز ليتمد توسع أعمالها بالبرمجيات في إفريقيا وتعقد شراكة مع ليمبوبو كونيكسيون
ستيرلايت تكنولوجيز ليتمد توسع أعمالها بالبرمجيات في إفريقيا وتعقد شراكة مع ليمبوبو كونيكسيون
1 hour ago
CCTV+: CPC plenum passes landmark resolution
CCTV+: CPC plenum passes landmark resolution
2 hours ago
‫شبكة تلفزيون الصين الدولية (CGTN): بينغ ليوان تحث على النهوض بتعليم الفتيات والنساء
‫شبكة تلفزيون الصين الدولية (CGTN): بينغ ليوان تحث على النهوض بتعليم الفتيات والنساء
4 hours ago
‫شبكة تلفزيون الصين الدولية (CGTN): الصين تتعهد بمعاملة الكيانات السوقية معاملة متكافئة وبناء نظام سوقي مفتوح
‫شبكة تلفزيون الصين الدولية (CGTN): الصين تتعهد بمعاملة الكيانات السوقية معاملة متكافئة وبناء نظام سوقي مفتوح
4 hours ago
‫شبكة تلفزيون الصين الدولية (CGTN): الصين تتعهد بمعاملة الكيانات السوقية معاملة متكافئة وبناء نظام سوقي مفتوح
‫شبكة تلفزيون الصين الدولية (CGTN): الصين تتعهد بمعاملة الكيانات السوقية معاملة متكافئة وبناء نظام سوقي مفتوح
4 hours ago
‫ Fortem Technologies تعلن عن نظام SkyDome من أجل التخفيف من حدة آثار الطائرات المسيرة بعيدة المدى في معرض دبي للطيران
‫ Fortem Technologies تعلن عن نظام SkyDome من أجل التخفيف من حدة آثار الطائرات المسيرة بعيدة المدى في معرض دبي للطيران
4 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.