CBA to develop document on conceptual approach to digital currency creation in 2022

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will develop a document on a conceptual approach to the creation of the digital currency in 2022, CBA executive director Farid Osmanov told reporters on Dec. 8, Trend reports. Osmanov said that the creation of digital currency is one of the most pressing issues and the CBA has been actively involved in this process since 2021. “In international practice, most of the banks are already working on digital currencies to be issued by the central banks and most of the central banks are conducting research in this sphere,” CBA executive director added. “T…

Read More