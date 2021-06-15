Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK Offering Workout-Oriented Convenience

TOKYO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the GBD-200, a new addition to the sports-driven G-SQUAD line in the G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches. Inheriting the iconic square-shaped case design of the very first G-SHOCK, these compact new watches offer convenient functionality for workouts as well as everyday use.

The GBD-200 boasts a new, smaller profile design for the case, which is 2.0mm slimmer, 8.8mm shorter, and 3.4mm narrower compared to the predecessor GBD-100. To make the watch look even slimmer, the case, bezel and other parts are carefully designed to appear flat when viewed from the side. The band is made of soft urethane to provide outstanding ventilation and flexibility and ensure a snug fit on the wrist. Holes near the lugs that fasten the band to the case ensure breathability, helping to shed perspiration and give the watch a comfortable, airy fit that is great for exercise. The precision 5mm hole-spacing employed for the band allows for precise length adjustments, as well.

The GBD-200 also boasts outstanding functionality. Just pair with a smartphone via Bluetooth® to adjust distances captured by with the watch’s acceleration sensor using smartphone GPS. When the user adjusts this once, the watch will then measure distances with even higher degrees of accuracy,* even when not connected to a smartphone. The watch also measures running pace and comes with an Auto lap feature that automatically keeps track of times over a set distance. When used with the dedicated G-SHOCK MOVE app, the watch offers great support for daily workouts, allowing users to check life logs with data on step counts and calories burned, activity logs, and more, right on the smartphone.

*In comparison with distance measurements made by preceding Casio models using the accelerometer alone. Depends on the accuracy of the smartphone’s GPS function as well.

