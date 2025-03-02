Newark: A Boeing 767 cargo plane belonging to FedEx was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday at Newark Liberty International Airport after a bird strike caused one of its engines to catch fire shortly after takeoff. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. local time (1300GMT) as Flight 3609 departed for Indianapolis, Indiana. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the aircraft safely returned to the airport in New Jersey with no injuries reported among the crew. The agency has launched an investigation.

According to Anadolu Agency, the incident showcased the quick-thinking skills of the pilots, who managed to return the plane safely to the ground despite the engine fire. Duffy, an official, praised the professionalism of the crew and emphasized the critical role of skilled aviation professionals in ensuring safety. He further noted that bird strikes pose a common hazard in aviation, with more than 19,000 reported in 2023. Approximately 65% of these incidents occur during takeoff or landing,

and between 4% and 6% result in aircraft damage.

The emergency landing incident comes amidst efforts by the US Transportation Department to streamline the FAA hiring process, reducing it from eight steps to five. Duffy highlighted that the department aims to attract the best and brightest candidates by providing expedited entry into the academy and announced increased pay for trainees earlier this week.