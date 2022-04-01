Canton Fair 2022: Green and Intelligent Manufacturing in China Empowers Better Home Life for the World

The furniture industry is representative of China’s light industrial product exports, and one of the major forces of China’s smart manufacturing going global. Despite the pandemic, rising costs and container shortages worldwide, China’s furniture industry still recorded extraordinary achievements in 2021. Customs statistics show that the value of Chinese furniture and parts exports reached RMB431.64 billion from January-November 2021, up 21.7% YoY, largely driven by growth of the intelligent and green furniture market.

With the advent of the 5G era and the development of internet of things (IoT), cloud computing and AI technologies, Chinese furniture companies have stepped up the pace of intelligent and green development. Some tech companies have started R&D of a whole house smart strategy. At the same time, the “stay-at-home economy” has prompted the change of home decoration demands, with consumers opting for an energy-saving, eco-friendly and healthy home life.

To meet the peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals, the green and low-carbon transition has become a consensus in China’s furniture industry. Companies have launched rattan sofas and other sets of new products, which are popular among international consumers. Others have designed and developed eco-friendly furniture to live up to environmental protection standards in Europe and the U.S. Some have achieved integration of traditional workmanship with modern intelligent equipment through technological improvements and equipment upgrades, forming an industrial pattern that is oriented by environmental protection and integrated design and production.

According to Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, China’s furniture industry has kept quickening its pace of transformation and development over the past years. As China’s No.1 Fair, the Canton Fair will take practical measures to upgrade exhibits, joining hands with Chinese furniture companies to present smart, green and comfortable home items for a better life.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/ en-US/register/index#/foreign- email for more opportunities.