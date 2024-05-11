Canadian FM to pay working visit to Cyprus

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly will pay a one-day working visit on Monday, May 13 to Cyprus with discussions focussing on bilateral relations between Cyprus and Canada, the Cyprus problem and other issues. An official press release said that in the context of the visit, Joly, accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos, will visit Larnaka Port. The two Ministers will then travel to the Cyprus Joint Rescue Coordination Center where they will take part in extended consultations. They will then tour the Centre's premises and make statements to the media. The discussions will focus on relations between Cyprus and Canada, the Cyprus problem, developments in relation to Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Middle East, including the implementation of the "Amalthea" Plan for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through the maritime humanitarian corridor. Source: Cyprus News Agency

