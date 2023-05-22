Canadian activist calls out killing of Palestinian children at pro-Israel rally

Canadian writer and activist Yves Engler brave on Saturday Israel's killing of Palestinian children at a rally in Quebec.

Attending what he dubbed a 'pro-genocide rally' at Quebec's McGill University, Engler said that he 'offered to lead a chant' to the pro-Israeli demonstrators.

'I'd like to offer another chant,' Engler said in the video he shared on X.

'Kill more Palestinian children,' he repeated. '4,000 is not enough, kill more Palestinian children.'

In another post on X, he said: 'While the organizers framed their genocide rally as 'release the hostages,' this McGill student was happy to show off his Israeli military sweater.'

Earlier, Engler also shared the moments when he protested Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at an event.

'Madam Joly, why do you enable Israel's crime against Palestinians? You have blood on your hand, Madam Joly. You went to Israel to support massacres, 4,000 Palestinian children killed,' he said in the video he shared on X.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 9,227 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, while the Israeli death toll has topped 1,500, according to official figures.

Basic supplies are running low for Gaza's 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege, in addition to the large number of casualties and displacements.

Source: Anadolu Agency