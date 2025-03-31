BYD Energy Storage Launches Chess Plus for C&I Energy Storage in China

Chess Plus – BYD Energy Storage Chess Plus – BYD Energy Storage

BEIJING, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BYD Energy Storage, a business division of BYD Company Limited, as a provider of renewable energy solutions, unveiled on March 26th its next-gen commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage system, Chess Plus, designed to address challenges in safety, efficiency, and profitability amid a fiercely competitive market.

BYD Energy Storage’s Chess Plus establishes a new paradigm in energy storage through its cell-to-system (CTS) protection framework. At the core are “Thick Blade Battery” cells with ceramic terminals, eliminating leakage risks while enhancing corrosion resistance. These cells have passed extreme stress tests including thermal runaway simulations (-25~55℃) and 260% overcharge thresholds. Chess Plus is unique with its 2-hour fire-resistant battery casing and built-in aerosol fire suppression system. The thermal anomalies can be detected in advance thanks to the system-level protection including 8.0-magnitude seismic resistance, IP55 enclosures with sloping roofs for water drainage, and AI-driven risk prediction algorithms.

Chess Plus features ultra-long life battery cells supporting over 10,000 cycles, ensuring durability for steady operations. Its dual-mode cooling system—liquid cooling for batteries and smart forced air cooling for electronic equipment—reduces auxiliary power consumption by 20% while enhancing thermal consistency. This design extends component lifespan by 30%.

Chess Plus integrates high-performance edge computing for real-time SOC optimization and fault prediction. The system’s modular architecture allows independent data and control channels for stable operation. Chess Plus is an energy storage solution for many application scenarios in industrial parks, EV charging hubs and microgrids. With AI-driven management, it is an ideal option for optimizing energy use and maximizing ROI across diverse settings.

Dr. Wang Xiaoye from BYD Energy Storage emphasized, “Only manufacturers mastering cell-level R&D can deliver true value and efficiency. Chess Plus reflects our 17-year energy storage expertise and commitment to sustainable innovation.”

BYD Energy Storage has long been committed to the R&D of C&I energy storage products. Its previous C&I product applied in a Behind-the-Meter facility in Jiangsu, China helps generate $3 million annually via two cycles per day and grid incentives, demonstrating a 3-year payback period.

As industries worldwide embrace green energy, Chess Plus shows considerable promise as a dominant role in the market with its strong stability and adaptability. With unmatched safety and smart operational tools, BYD Energy Storage continues to lead the global shift toward resilient and cost-efficient energy storage.

