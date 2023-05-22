Bybit Institutional Announces Platform Upgrade and Participation at Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 18 October 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to announce the launch of its revamped institutional trading platform – Bybit Institutional. With a fresh look and feel, the new page is designed to provide an enhanced trading experience for institutional clients, reflecting Bybit Institutional’s commitment to being small but nimble in meeting their unique requirements. Bybit Institutional has long been recognized for its dedicated professional services tailored to institutional traders, and the frontier of sophisticated trading solutions tailored for discerning institutions. Bybit has earned a top-three position among cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of Total BTC Futures Open Interest for institutional clients, according to Coinglass.

The platform offers a range of features that set it apart as the go-to choice for institutional clients:

Liquidity: Bybit Institutional is one of the largest platforms by open interest for crypto derivatives trading. It facilitates high trading volumes, providing frequent opportunities for clients to enter and exit positions. This high level of trading activity means clients can execute orders without significantly moving market prices. Client Asset Safety: Bybit Institutional implements security frameworks like encryption, multi-factor authentication and audits to protect clients’ digital assets. It participates in proof of reserve audits to demonstrate it holds sufficient cryptocurrency reserves to cover all client holdings. Clients also have the option to use third-party custodial services for off-exchange settlement of trades and long-term asset storage. Fee Structure Optimization: Bybit Institutional charges fees with the goal of maximizing cost-efficiency for institutional traders. It offers a tailored fee schedule based on trading volumes and strategies. This is intended to support institutions’ goal of reducing trading costs and optimizing their returns.

Bybit Institutional also takes pride in its partnerships with leading industry players, including Copper, Circle, Fireblock, etc. Through these collaborations, Bybit Institutional strives to provide a comprehensive ecosystem that supports institutions in their trading endeavors.

Eugene Cheung, Vice President and Head of Bybit Institutional, expressed his enthusiasm about the platform’s evolution, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Bybit Institutional page, designed to cater specifically to the needs of our institutional clients. With our deep liquidity, commitment to asset safety, and cost-efficient fee structure, we aim to provide a seamless trading experience for institutions of all sizes.”

Furthermore, Eugene is invited to be one of the panelists at the Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai on October 24. Titled “Crypto Market Outlook: Insights and Forecasts From Top Crypto Exchanges”, the panel which takes place at the main stage will set the tone for the entire event. During this panel, industry experts discussed the overall landscape in the crypto space, current trends, and future forecasts.

For more information about Bybit Institutional and its services, please visit https://www.bybit.com/en-US/institutional.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

