Bundesliga: Dortmund’s Haaland to miss Paderborn match

German football club Borussia Dortmund’s star forward Erling Haaland will miss Sunday’s Bundesliga game against Paderborn over knee injury.

The Norwegian forward was replaced by Giovanni Reyna in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday after suffering an injury.

Haaland’s missing the next match was announced by Dortmund’s manager on Friday.

The 19-year-old forward joined Dortmund in January after had great form for RB Salzburg with 29 goals in 27 matches.

Haaland’s impressive performance maintained with his new club, scoring 13 goals in 14 matches.

Dortmund’s head coach also added that Syrian–born German midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud will be out for the rest of the season because of the knee injury.

Like Haaland, he limped off injured in the last Bundesliga match over the knee injury.

Dahoud played 14 matches this season for Dortmund.

Source: Anadolu Agency