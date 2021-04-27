Bumrungrad International Hospital Achieves GHA Accreditation for the Second Time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bumrungrad International Hospital (BIH) ( https://www.bumrungrad.com/en ), one of Asia’s top medical destinations, has been awarded “Accreditation with Excellence” for a second consecutive term by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) ( http:// globalhealthcareaccreditation. com/ ) for its medical travel services.

Located in Bangkok, Thailand, Bumrungrad is an internationally accredited, multi-specialty hospital, caring for over 1.1 million patients from more than 190 countries annually. Additionally, Bumrungrad International Hospital has been a patient’s top choice in providing world-class healthcare services and international patient support for nearly four decades. In 2020, Bumrungrad was the first hospital in the world to achieve GHA’s Certification of Conformance with COVID-19 Guidelines for Medical Travel Programs.

GHA is recognized as a global leader in medical travel (also known as medical tourism and health tourism), having developed international standards (accredited by ISQUA) and professional norms for medical travel in consultation with leading global experts in the industries it represents, including health providers, insurers, and employers. The GHA accreditation seal helps build trust by demonstrating to patients and international payers that the organization has implemented procedures and policies designed to mitigate risks to medical travel patients and enhance the patient experience across each step of the patient journey.

Bumrungrad International Hospital was officially notified of its renewed accreditation status on April 16, 2021, after having completed a four-day remote accreditation survey conducted by two GHA surveyors. According to Ms. Karen Timmons, GHA’s Chief Executive Officer, “Patients who travel for treatment face many challenges that can impact the quality of their care and patient experience. These include safety and logistics related to travel, potential language and cultural barriers, and obtaining accurate information. GHA seeks to build confidence and trust on the part of patients by validating that GHA accredited providers are transparent in their communication and transactions and facilitate services that meet the unique needs and expectations of medical travelers. We congratulate Bumrungrad International Hospital for achieving Accreditation with Excellence and for continually striving to deliver high quality and culturally competent care to its diverse patient populations.”

Ms. Artirat Charukitpipat, Bumrungrad International Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Through compassion, comfort, convenience and coordination, Bumrungrad goes the extra mile to ensure that every patient is treated equally with professional and compassionate care. We are very pleased to have achieved GHA Accreditation with Excellence for the second time, demonstrating our commitment to exceed the needs and expectations of patients and visitor regardless of their nationality. Though Bumrungrad is a high-performing hospital with many years of experience with international patients, the GHA accreditation process has been a valuable experience for us as we continually strive to strengthen the services we provide to international and medical travel patients.”

About GHA

Global Healthcare Accreditation® (GHA) is a dynamic and innovative accreditation body with specialized focused in medical and wellness travel, safety, and well-being. Founded in September of 2016, GHA’s initial purpose as an independent accrediting body centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offers certification and accreditation for stakeholders in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

Organizations interested in Global Healthcare Accreditation can make a request at www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

About Bumrungrad International Hospital:

Founded in 1980, Bumrungrad International Hospital has been a global pioneer in providing world-class healthcare services and international patient support for nearly four decades. Located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, a cosmopolitan megacity nicknamed “The City of Angels” and renowned for its culture of exceptional hospitality and delicious cuisine. Bumrungrad is an internationally accredited, multi-specialty hospital listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand since 1989. One of the largest private hospitals in Southeast Asia, Bumrungrad International Hospital cares for over 1.1 million patients from more than 190 countries annually.