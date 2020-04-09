Bruno Labbadia appointed Hertha Berlin’s new manager

Bruno Labbadia was appointed the head coach of the Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin to replace interim manager Alexander Nouri.

“Bruno Labbadia is Hertha BSC’s new head coach. The 54-year-old has replaced Alexander Nouri, who had taken charge of the team for four games after Jurgen Klinsmann’s sudden departure,” the club said on Thursday.

“I would like to thank Alex Nouri, Markus Feldhoff and Werner Leuthard for taking over at such short notice after Jurgen Klinsmann left the club,” sporting director Michael Preetz said.

“We had already agreed that we would find a new head coach for the summer, however due to the coronavirus, we have experienced a similar style of break of the season to the summer break. As a result, we saw a chance to prepare ourselves for the possible resumption of the season with our new manager. It’s now clear who will coach the side next season.”

The German head coach, 54, previously managed Darmstadt 98, Greuther Furth, Bayer Leverkusen, Hamburg, Stuttgart, and Wolfsburg during his career.

Source: Anadolu Agency