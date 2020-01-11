British trade chamber in Turkey head honored with OBE

The head of the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey (BCCT) has been awarded one of the highest honors in British public life, the Order of the British Empire (OBE), the group announced on Friday.

Chris Gaunt was chosen for the honor in recognition of his services to international trade, investment and exporting, said the group in a statement.

Pointing to the chamber's contributions to Britain's export trade with Turkey, Gaunt said: "Although this award is in my name, it also represents BCCT's success, which I firmly believe will continue to build in 2020."

Since it was founded over 133 years ago, the local chamber has developed projects to enhance commercial relations and new business collaboration between the U.K. and Turkey.

The OBE is the second rank of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, a British order of chivalry created by the king in 1917 that rewards contributions individuals in the public sphere or who have made great local contributions, whether in business or media or as part of a major non-profit organization.

Source: Anadolu Agency