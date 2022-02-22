Britain to sanction Russia ‘hard’ immediately, Johnson says

Published by

Reuters UK

By Kylie MacLellan LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk after Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions and ordered the deployment of Russian forces to “keep the peace”. “We will immediately institute a package of economic sanctions,” Johnson told reporters. “This is, I should s…

