Borzo Acquires 90-minutes Delivery Service NOW To Strengthen Its Position In India

Posted on 48 seconds ago by
Published by
The Street

By PR Newswire AMSTERDAM, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Borzo , the leading global same-day intracity delivery service for business, has acquired NOW , an India-based 90-minutes delivery service. The acquisition will help Borzo strengthen its position in the region and provide more tailored delivery options to its customers. NOW does close to 2 million orders per annum for KFC, Pizza Hut, Apollo Pharmacies, Amazon and many other companies with its fleet of over 1500 riders. The company is present in 8 cities and enables restaurant and pharmacy chains, aggregators, ecommerce and direct-to-consum…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Borzo Acquires 90-minutes Delivery Service NOW To Strengthen Its Position In India
48 seconds ago
Conagen Successfully Develops Antioxidant Kaempferol by Precision Fermentation
Conagen Successfully Develops Antioxidant Kaempferol by Precision Fermentation
1 hour ago
CGTN: China is ready to embrace green, inclusive, open, clean Winter Olympics
CGTN: China is ready to embrace green, inclusive, open, clean Winter Olympics
3 hours ago
Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdogan
4 hours ago
مهرجان كتاب يجذب عشاق الكتب الهندية
مهرجان كتاب يجذب عشاق الكتب الهندية
5 hours ago
‫ تحت رعاية وزارة الزراعة والغذاء والشؤون الريفية… انتهاء مسابقة “فيديوهات الطعام الكوري للأجانب لعام 2021” بنجاح
‫ تحت رعاية وزارة الزراعة والغذاء والشؤون الريفية… انتهاء مسابقة “فيديوهات الطعام الكوري للأجانب لعام 2021” بنجاح
6 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.