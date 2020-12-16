Borsa Istanbul breaks record at midweek open

Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at a record 1.404,25 points on Wednesday, rising 0.63% or 8.85 points from the previous close.

At Tuesday’s close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was up 0.49% at 1,395.40 points, with a daily trading volume of 31 billion Turkish liras ($4 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 7.8260 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), falling from 7.8510.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also diminished to 9.5180 from 9.5350, while one British pound traded for 10.5590 Turkish liras, up from 10.5290 at Tuesday’s close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $50.57 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

Analysts told Anadolu Agency that Turkey’s Central Bank meeting Wednesday on its 2021 monetary and exchange rate policy will have an impact on the direction of markets.

