Bombardier to Hold Virtual Event Celebrating the Best of Aerospace Innovation on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Posted on 4 hours ago by tngadmin

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is pleased to invite members of the international community to a special virtual event premiering at 11:00 am (EDT) on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The momentous virtual gathering will celebrate the best of aerospace innovation and Bombardier’s best-selling business jets.

All those wishing to join the exclusive online event may register here.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its affiliates.

For Information
Marie-Andrée Charron
Bombardier
marie-andree.charron@aero.bombardier.com
+1-514-855-5001 ext. 26493

RELATED ARTICLES
‫ موقع Medwish.com يطلق خدمات خطط شحن عالمية لتوصيل المعدات الطبية إلى المستشفيات
‫ موقع Medwish.com يطلق خدمات خطط شحن عالمية لتوصيل المعدات الطبية إلى المستشفيات
3 hours ago
HYRE INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages HyreCar Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – HYRE
HYRE INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages HyreCar Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – HYRE
3 hours ago
ROSEN, A LEADING AND GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 27 Deadline in Securities Class Action – AHCO, AHCOW
ROSEN, A LEADING AND GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 27 Deadline in Securities Class Action – AHCO, AHCOW
4 hours ago
ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by Firm – ATVI
ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by Firm – ATVI
4 hours ago
COIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – COIN
COIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – COIN
4 hours ago
Bombardier to Hold Virtual Event Celebrating the Best of Aerospace Innovation on Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Bombardier to Hold Virtual Event Celebrating the Best of Aerospace Innovation on Tuesday, September 14, 2021
4 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.